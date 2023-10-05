After an intensive pitch process, Marketing Liverpool has awarded Mustard Media as the marketing agency for the Liverpool City of Music Campaign – a destination marketing initiative aimed at positioning Liverpool as the UK’s City of Music.

The Liverpool City of Music campaign is set to build on the momentum generated by Liverpool’s successful bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

Mustard Media, a festival and events marketing agency with 10 years of experience, will play a key role in bringing the Liverpool City of Music Campaign to life. As the chosen agency, it will be responsible for the marketing roll out across strategy, creative, paid media and media buying.

The agency recently announced its best results on record, driving 1.5 million tickets and £80 million in ticket revenue for clients in 2022.

Marketing Liverpool marketing campaign manager Pamela Carroll said, “With this collaboration, we aim to elevate Liverpool’s status as a music destination, drawing music enthusiasts and travelers from around the world to experience the city’s diverse and vibrant musical tapestry.

“Throughout the competitive pitch process, Mustard Media’s experience with event and leisure tourism, combined with their passion for Liverpool’s musical heritage and innovative approach to marketing set them apart. We were impressed by their ability to capture the anticipation and excitement associated with live music experiences, making their proposal deeply relatable to our target audience.

Mustard Media strategy director Sian Bennett said, “As a proud scouser I couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating on Liverpool’s City of Music Campaign. Liverpool’s music scene holds a special place in my heart, as it was where my own love affair with live music began. This campaign isn’t just a project for us; it’s a labour of love that aims to bring the magic of Liverpool’s music scene to audiences far and wide. We’re looking forward to working on the brief to deliver a 360 campaign that cuts through.”