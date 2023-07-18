The ACC Liverpool Group, operator of M&S Bank Arena (cap. 11,000), is celebrating 15 years of running live events.

The organisation, which also operates Exhibition Centre Liverpool and conference centre ACC Liverpool, has welcomed 8.3 million visitors and generated £2.1bn in economic impact for the city region since it opened its doors.

M&S Bank Arena, which recently hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, has welcomed more than 3,000 entertainment events including the MTV Europe Music Awards; artists such as Sir Paul McCartney and Beyonce and international sporting events such as the Davis Cup; BBC Sports Personality of the Year; Vitality Netball World Cup and World Gymnastics Championships.

Upcoming events on the campus include shows by Ricky Gervais, Olly Murs, Echo & The Bunnymen, Busted, JLS, S Club 7 and Madness.

The ACC Liverpool Group chief executive Faye Dyer said, “There have been so many milestones in our journey – from hosting the Capital of Culture opening ceremony in 2008 to the first conference in the UK during the pandemic as part of the government’s Event Research Programme. And, most recently, Eurovision which felt even more significant to be hosting it in our fifteenth year.”

Leader of Liverpool City Council Cllr Liam Robinson said, “The past 15 years have been a story of non-stop success and I’d like to thank everyone who works at The ACC Liverpool Group and its service partners for all the hours and extra effort they put in to help provide such a fantastic welcome that Liverpool is so famous for. Here’s to the next 15 years. If it’s half as memorable as what we’ve been fortunate to enjoy, Liverpool has a lot to look forward to.”