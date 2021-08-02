Live Nation (LN) will expand its Creamfields festival brand with a new two-day festival next year in Chelmsford.

The promoter announced in February that all tickets for its 70,000-capacity Creamfields festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, had sold out. The event is due to take place on 26-29 August with headliners including Bicep and Chemical Brothers.

LN said its new Creamfields Chelmsford will be a 50,000-capacity two-day camping festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford. The multi-stage festival, which will include a 15,000-capacity Steel Yard structure, is scheduled to take place on 3-4 June 2022 – the four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

The launch of Creamfields Chelmsford will come in the same year its sister event celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its launch in 1998 Creamfields has grown to become an international festival brand with editions in countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Malta, Peru and United Arab Emirates.

James Barton founded club and festival brands Cream and Creamfields. LN acquired Creamfields for £13m in 2012, with the deal seeing Barton become president of Live Nation Electronic Music. In 2017 Barton joined multinational festival owner Superstruct Entertainment as CEO.

In 2019 James’ brother Scott Barton was taken on by LN to head its electronic music division Electronic Nation.