The 2022 festival season appears to be shaping up extremely well as operators experience record ticket sales for next year’s events.

Live Nation-owned Creamfields (cap. 70,000) is the latest festival to have sold out in record time following the same having been achieved by major events including the 25,000-capacity Green Man Festival in Wales and the 15,000-capacity Secret Garden Party (SGP) in Cambridgeshire.

The electronic dance music festival cinch presents Creamfields 2022, will celebrate its 25th anniversary at Daresbury, Cheshire, on August Bank Holiday weekend next year. It sold out today, 4 October, just over a week after tickets went on sale.

It follows the 20th anniversary edition of Green Man selling out in a record three days, 11 months ahead of it taking place.

SGP, which is returning after a five-year hiatus to celebrate its 20th anniversary, went on sale on 26 September and sold out within two hours. It was reported that 70,000 fans applied for the 15,000 tickets available.

Creamfields Daresbury’s sell-out announcement follows Live Nation’s launch of a new 50,000 capacity two-day sister festival, Creamfields Chelmsford. It is set to take place at Hylands Park from 3-4 June Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. According to Live Nation there have been over 60,000 sign-ups ahead of the general sale which starts on 29 October.

Promoters proved eager to take advantage of the reduced VAT rate on tickets which stood at 5% until 30 September. It will remain at 12.5% until 22 March next year.