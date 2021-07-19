Operators of the 25,000-capacity Green Man Festival in Wales have confirmed the event will go ahead on 19-22 August following the announcement last week by first minister Mark Drakeford that all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on 7 August.

Fiona Stewart, owner of Green Man Festival, described the reopening announcement as being a great day for Welsh festivals. She recently told Access that without a reopening timeline, planning for the event was an “uphill struggle” and a lack of a simultaneous reopening date across the UK would simply encourage people to travel further to events.

In a statement, the Green Man team said they were “ecstatic” to be able to go ahead with the event this year: “This decision was not taken lightly and was made following Wednesday’s announcement by the Welsh first minister, and after much consultation with the Welsh Government and Powys County Council.

“A gigantic thank you to everyone for your patience over the past year – all the support from our audience, crew, artists and the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund has got us here.”

To gain entry to the festival, anyone aged 16 and over will have to demonstrate that they’ve received two vaccinations or show a negative NHS lateral flow test within 48 hours prior to their arrival.

Among the headliners at the event, for which all weekend tickets are sold out, are Mogwai, Caribou, Fontaines DC and Thundercat.