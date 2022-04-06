The man behind the televised Concert For Ukraine at Resorts World Arena Birmingham said he would like to thank and recognise the many suppliers and service providers who worked for free to make the event a fundraising success.

The show, which featured performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Manic Street Preachers (pictured), Paloma Faith, Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé and Nile Rodgers & Chic was watched by 3.4 million across ITV and STV. By the end of the show, more than £13.4m had been raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert was the brainchild of Guy Freeman, MD of production company Livewire Pictures. Among the key people who helped get the show up and running were production director Chris Vaughan, NEC Group venue sales manager Ben Sharman and Live Nation executive president of international touring Phil Bowdery.

Freeman said, “The event would not have been possible without the artists and crew who kindly volunteered their services and expertise. At every level people were doing whatever they could to keep costs low, which of course was a huge ask given that this is an industry that’s been through the toughest time of its life over the last two years, and the sector is really gearing up with a huge amount of activity planned.”

The Suppliers:

