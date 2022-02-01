Stand-up comedian and presenter Glenn Moore, best known for his appearances on BBC’s Mock the Week, will host the upcoming Event Production Awards, sponsored by Ticketpass.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee is also known for starring in Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and ITV2’s Stand Up Sketch Show. As a writer, Moore has contributed to BBC’s The Mash Report and Russell Howard’s Good News.

The Event Production Awards, also sponsored by GL events UK, Evolution Dome, City Furniture Hire, Creative Output and The Event Site, will return to Novotel London West on 17 February.

The event will celebrate the work of individuals and teams behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events during the past 12 months. Tickets can be purchased here.