The judges of the Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2022 have finalised the shortlist of entries for the ceremony, which will take place on 17 February.

The event will celebrate the outstanding work of individuals and teams behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events during the past 12 months. Having been staged at the Event Production Show last year in a reduced format, necessitated by the pandemic, this year’s full-scale event will return to Novotel London West.

Each winning entry will receive a £5,000 marketing budget to spend in Access All Areas magazine.

Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett said, “Event professionals across every aspect of our industry have shown remarkable professionalism, skill and resilience while tackling unprecedented challenges to bring back full-capacity events. There has never been a more fitting time to celebrate the wealth and diversity of skilled operators in our industry. We would particularly like to thank EPA’s sponsor, Ticketpass.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The shortlist:

FULL EVENT PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Chinatown by Zero Degrees Events

Manchester Pride by Goto Live

Standon Calling by Standon Calling Ltd

The Dragon Heart Hospital by Es Global

Tramlines Festival by Method

Victorious Festival by Victorious Events

12th Transport And Communication Council ­­­by Manastir

BEST CREW PROVIDER

Alpha Crew

MLD Event Group

Off To Work

Rodeo Event Production Services

S3k Group

Showforce Services

Spartan Crew

Wateraid

BEST CONCESSION PROVIDER

Champagne Fire Truck

Peppermint Events

Victorious Events

POWER SUPPLIER

IDE Systems

Pearce Hire

Power Logistics

Sunbelt Rentals

BEST HYGIENE PROVIDER

A1 Loo Hire

Eco-Bana

Qdos Event Hire

Site Equip

BEST FENCING /CROWD BARRIER

Actavo Events

Entertee Hire Services

EPS Event

Sunbelt Rentals

BEST STAGING COMPANY

Acorn Event Structures

IPS

Trust Events Stages

BEST TEMPORARY STRUCTURE PROVIDER

Acorn Event Structures

Arena Group

Fews Marquees

Neptunus Structures

Nononsense Group

Quickspace Bv

EVENT VENUE/SPACE OF THE YEAR

Colesdale Farm

IET London: Savoy Place

ILEC Conference Centre

Lucid Creates

Science Museum

THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Base-Flow & Reusable Cup Company

Cableflor

Creative Output

Eventdecision

IDE Systems

Markthalle Hamburg

Power Logistics

Sunbelt Rentals

Wild Paths Festival

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY AT AN EVENT

Delta Live

Event Genius

IDE Systems

NOQ

Power Logistics

Silent Noize Events

Standon Calling

Ticketsellers / Eventree

Uae Pavilion At Dubai Expo by Guest Management System With In-Site Technology Solutions.

VenuIQ

BEST TICKETING PROVIDER

Event Genius

Ticketpass

We Scan Tickets

BEST VISUAL SPECTACULAR

Euro 2020 Closing Ceremony by Event360

LS23 Stage At Leeds Festival by Lucid Creates

Project 23 by Manastir

St Patrick’s Day Drone Show by Actavo Events

BRAND ACTIVATION OF YEAR

Costa Coffee At The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta by Circle Agency And Plaster Communications

Schweppes At Casual Dining Show by DNEL Ltd

Sky Cinema At Goodwood Revival by Collaborate Global

PRODUCTION AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Far And Beyond Events

Goto Live

Method

Proud Events

TBI Media

We are the Fair

We Organise Chaos

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Ministry Of Sound – Three Decades Of Dance by Coalition Presents

Paralympic Homecoming by TBI Media

Wild Paths Festival

SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR

Bournemouth 7s Festival

The Tour Of Britain

Weston Beach Race by RHL Activities

TECHNICAL EVENT PRODUCTION OF YEAR

Collaborate Global

Lux Films

ACCESS ALL AREAS – SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

80six / Virtual Production Studios By 80six

Actavo Events

Entertee Hire Services

Global Infusion Group

Number8 Events

Pearce Hire

Qdos Event Hire

Sunbelt Rentals

White Light