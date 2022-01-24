The judges of the Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2022 have finalised the shortlist of entries for the ceremony, which will take place on 17 February.
The event will celebrate the outstanding work of individuals and teams behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events during the past 12 months. Having been staged at the Event Production Show last year in a reduced format, necessitated by the pandemic, this year’s full-scale event will return to Novotel London West.
Each winning entry will receive a £5,000 marketing budget to spend in Access All Areas magazine.
Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett said, “Event professionals across every aspect of our industry have shown remarkable professionalism, skill and resilience while tackling unprecedented challenges to bring back full-capacity events. There has never been a more fitting time to celebrate the wealth and diversity of skilled operators in our industry. We would particularly like to thank EPA’s sponsor, Ticketpass.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
The shortlist:
FULL EVENT PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR
Chinatown by Zero Degrees Events
Manchester Pride by Goto Live
Standon Calling by Standon Calling Ltd
The Dragon Heart Hospital by Es Global
Tramlines Festival by Method
Victorious Festival by Victorious Events
12th Transport And Communication Council by Manastir
BEST CREW PROVIDER
Alpha Crew
MLD Event Group
Off To Work
Rodeo Event Production Services
S3k Group
Showforce Services
Spartan Crew
Wateraid
BEST CONCESSION PROVIDER
Champagne Fire Truck
Peppermint Events
Victorious Events
POWER SUPPLIER
IDE Systems
Pearce Hire
Power Logistics
Sunbelt Rentals
BEST HYGIENE PROVIDER
A1 Loo Hire
Eco-Bana
Qdos Event Hire
Site Equip
BEST FENCING /CROWD BARRIER
Actavo Events
Entertee Hire Services
EPS Event
Sunbelt Rentals
BEST STAGING COMPANY
Acorn Event Structures
IPS
Trust Events Stages
BEST TEMPORARY STRUCTURE PROVIDER
Acorn Event Structures
Arena Group
Fews Marquees
Neptunus Structures
Nononsense Group
Quickspace Bv
EVENT VENUE/SPACE OF THE YEAR
Colesdale Farm
IET London: Savoy Place
ILEC Conference Centre
Lucid Creates
Science Museum
THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Base-Flow & Reusable Cup Company
Cableflor
Creative Output
Eventdecision
IDE Systems
Markthalle Hamburg
Power Logistics
Sunbelt Rentals
Wild Paths Festival
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY AT AN EVENT
Delta Live
Event Genius
IDE Systems
NOQ
Power Logistics
Silent Noize Events
Standon Calling
Ticketsellers / Eventree
Uae Pavilion At Dubai Expo by Guest Management System With In-Site Technology Solutions.
VenuIQ
BEST TICKETING PROVIDER
Event Genius
Ticketpass
We Scan Tickets
BEST VISUAL SPECTACULAR
Euro 2020 Closing Ceremony by Event360
LS23 Stage At Leeds Festival by Lucid Creates
Project 23 by Manastir
St Patrick’s Day Drone Show by Actavo Events
BRAND ACTIVATION OF YEAR
Costa Coffee At The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta by Circle Agency And Plaster Communications
Schweppes At Casual Dining Show by DNEL Ltd
Sky Cinema At Goodwood Revival by Collaborate Global
PRODUCTION AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Far And Beyond Events
Goto Live
Method
Proud Events
TBI Media
We are the Fair
We Organise Chaos
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Ministry Of Sound – Three Decades Of Dance by Coalition Presents
Paralympic Homecoming by TBI Media
Wild Paths Festival
SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR
Bournemouth 7s Festival
The Tour Of Britain
Weston Beach Race by RHL Activities
TECHNICAL EVENT PRODUCTION OF YEAR
Collaborate Global
Lux Films
ACCESS ALL AREAS – SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
80six / Virtual Production Studios By 80six
Actavo Events
Entertee Hire Services
Global Infusion Group
Number8 Events
Pearce Hire
Qdos Event Hire
Sunbelt Rentals
White Light