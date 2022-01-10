The judges for the Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2022 have been announced.
The awards return to Novotel London West on 17 February and will showcase the individuals and teams that are behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events over the past 12 months.
The 11 judges are as follows:
- Scott Jameson, UK Group managing director, GL events
- Yasmin Galletti, director, We are the Fair
- Helen Swan, director, Lucid Creates
- Rodrigo Bautista, CEO and founder, Ticketpass
- Aaron Raybe, co-founder, Association of Black Event Professionals
- James Cooke-Priest, director, The Event Site
- Craig Mathie, managing director, Bournemouth 7s
- Yolanda Copes-Stepney, founder, Speak&Do
- Goc O’Callaghan, festival director, ArcTangent
- Bonnie May, CEO, Global Infusion Group
- Paul Reed, CEO, Association of Independent Festivals
The deadline for the awards was recently extended to 20 January at 5pm.
The EPAs team also announced that each winning entry will receive a £5,000 marketing budget to spend in Access All Areas magazine.
The categories for the awards can be found here.