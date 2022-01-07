Following an incredibly busy period for the outdoor events industry, organisers of the Event Production Awards (EPA) have announced an extension to the EPAs entry deadline to 20 January at 5pm.

EPAs director Duncan Siegle said, “Since the return of live and outdoor events we fully appreciate just how busy the industry has been and, following numerous requests, we have agreed to extend the deadline until 20 January to allow the industry time to get their entries in. We feel that everyone deserves the chance to be recognised for their tireless work over the last year and more.”

The EPAs team has also announced that each winning entry will receive a £5,000 marketing budget to spend in Access All Areas magazine.

Siegle said, “With everything that’s occurred over the last few years, we know that advertising budgets have been slashed pretty much to nil whilst we all try and stay afloat. As we move through the worst patch and start doing business again, we thought why not offer the chance for you to celebrate and promote your award win without extra cost, to our wider community.”