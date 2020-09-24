Bristol venue Colston Hall has been renamed Bristol Beacon, following outcry against former slave trader Edward Colston.

The new name was unveiled on Wednesday 23 September, in the final line of a poem commissioned for the occasion by Bristol poet Vanessa Kisuule.

Bristol Music Trust, which runs the venue, said it hoped the renaming would be a “fresh start for the organisation and its place in the city”.

In June, the venue removed the ‘Colston Hall’ lettering from the front of the building, following the tearing down of a statue dedicated to Colston in Bristol City Centre.

Louise Mitchell, chief executive of Bristol Music Trust, said the venue would be “a symbol of hope and community. A focal point for music in the city. A gathering space, illuminating the way ahead. A place of welcome, warmth and light.”