Bristol-based independent hire and events company SLX has launched a new website and logo as it undergoes a rebrand.

The new website has ben launched on the back of a strong period for SLX, which doubled its workforce in 2021 and had added more than 2,000 lighting fixtures to its stock. Its site contains case studies of the company’s past work in fields such as broadcast, theatre, sport, corporate and experiential.

The company, which won a major contract with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, said the website also highlights its commitments to sustainability and social values. These include making the SLX warehouse completely energy self-sufficient, providing support for electric cars, investing in a diverse workforce and increasing support for staff mental health.

SLX CEO Alastair Currie (pictured right) said, “Following a series of major new client wins and a successful 2021, our rebrand draws a line in the sand and reaffirms the identity of our independent business. Our continued delivery of events to such a high standard has been getting us into rooms we were not previously expected in. Now, our brand identity matches our big ambitions. We want to drive SLX forward in 2022, and this is the first step.”

The company said another driver behind the rebrand is to make the website an easier touchpoint for potential customers. SLX sales director Russell Payne (pictured left) said, “We have seen a huge amount of growth in 2021, and expect that trend to continue into 2022. Our capital expenditure last year was in excess of £2 million, with a similar amount planned for 2022. This means we have invested a lot back into our staff and the business in order to plan for our evolution.”