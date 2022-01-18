Outdoor Digital Productions (ODP), a collaborative enterprise between ADI, JA Productions and Outdoor Places Unusual Spaces (OPUS), has been appointed supplier of the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games festival live sites.

Combining expertise in live production, event technology and cultural programming, ODP’s live sites will feature cultural, sporting and digital productions.

ODP said the sites will transform multiple city locations from large capacity venues, civic and community green spaces, into “accessible hubs” for cultural placemaking and collective celebration during the Games.

The live sites will include creative staging, participatory activations and live arts performances with a focus on the locality and sustainability.

Birmingham 2022 live sites project manager Emily Muirhead said, “With strong links to the city and its local talent, ODP will bring their vast experience in live events and culture to the project, helping us promote Birmingham to global audiences, while actively engaging spectators and visitors for the duration of the Games.”

ODP director and OPUS managing director Caroline Davis said, “For the first time the Commonwealth Games Live Sites sit within the Culture Division, highlighting the importance of this particular element within their delivery.

“This is an area where ODP can bring huge value; we’re deeply engaged with local artists, creatives, performers and community groups, and see this as a huge opportunity for bringing together culture and sport.”

ADI, JA Productions and OPUS have previously worked together on Birmingham and Midlands-based events such as the Commonwealth Games 2018 Athletes Homecoming, Commonwealth Social 2019, and bi-annual Birmingham Weekender.

ODP also provided event production for the recent Queen’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace, which launched the countdown to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and the official start of a 294-day tour of the Queen’s message across 72 territories and nations.