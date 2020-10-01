Brighton’s seafront was a riot of red last night, 30 September, as hundreds of event professionals braved the inclement weather to take part in the #WeMakeEvents Global Action Day to highlight the perilous state of the events industry.

The day’s activity commenced in New Zealand and saw thousands of venues worldwide take part in the #LightInRed activity from 8pm onwards local time.

In Brighton a two-hour protest involved around 50 companies donating time and kit. Particpants included Brighton Music Conference director Billy Mauseth, Brighton Pride MD Paul Kemp, Brighton Fringe CEO Julian Caddy and The Great Escape’s Rory Bett along with Madness guitarist Chris Foreman.

Among the buildings to be lit red were Concorde2, the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower (pictured) and the Palace Pier. Peaceful protests included phones lit up red and a 3-minute silence.

Partride Events MD Jacqui Partridge said, “It’s incredible how people have come together and pulled out all the stops. Our mission is to educate the public on how serious this is for so many people and to Government. All we want to do is get back to work, but in that absence, we need help.”