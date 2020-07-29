The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is marking two years until the beginning of the Games by announcing a pair of city centre venues.

The Games will be hosting the 3×3 basketball and beach volleyball in two bespoke arenas, side by side, in Birmingham City Centre’s Smithfield. Smithfield is situated just a short walk from Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre, with views of the Rotunda and Selfridges building.

The site of the arenas is currently set up with temporary courts for the two sports, to encourage people to try basketball and volleyball.

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage, visited the site yesterday. He said: “2022 will be a fantastic year of celebration for the UK, with a number of major events including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Festival 2022.

“With two years to go until Birmingham 2022, we’ve reached another major milestone. The site at Smithfield will be right at the heart of that, acting as a powerful focal point in making this a Games for everyone and helping to create a real buzz in the heart of the city.”

Chief Executive Officer for Birmingham 2022, Ian Reid, said: “Today marks exactly two years to go until the official opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 and we’re on track with our plans to host a spectacular event which will not only put Birmingham and the West Midlands centre stage but will also be an integral part of the region’s recovery plan following the global pandemic, bringing jobs for local people and contracts for local businesses.

“Smithfield is a fantastic location for these two sports, allowing us to bring together thousands of local people and spectators from further afield and enabling us to create a key hub for the Games in the heart of the city centre. It’s currently a blank canvas which will allow us to transform this location into a vibrant venue for two exciting sports that will no doubt bring a festival atmosphere to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”