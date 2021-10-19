Event management platform EventsAIR has been appointed as the official accommodation and transfer systems provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The company will be supporting the management of accommodation reservations and arrival and departure transfers through its underlying platform and tailored web portals.

The Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July-8 August 2022.

EventsAIR CEO Trevor Gardiner said, “As an official supplier and sponsor to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we look forward to working closely with the Birmingham Organising Committee and contributing to a highly successful Games through the delivery of reliable and easy to use Accommodation Reservations and Arrivals & Departures systems.”

EventsAIR executive director of strategic business Paul Martin said, “These Games will see our involvement with the Commonwealth Games span almost two decades, with the hope of many more to come.

“The part our solutions play in a Games delivery include a range of back of house functions, which are highly important to the smooth delivery of the Games, and the experience had by the participant groups using the services. Over the course of the Games, we expect to see tens of thousands of participant requests for accommodation and travel processed in our systems, which need to be processed efficiently and accurately to build a positive overall Games experience.”

Head of games systems at Birmingham 2022, Pennie Brinsden, said, “[EventsAir] are well known for their creative and innovative event technology solutions and this pedigree makes them an ideal partner to help us deliver not only a safe and successful Games, but an enjoyable experience for all.”