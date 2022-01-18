Tickets for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will not be sold to the general public, following updated Covid-19 guidance. Beijing 2022 organisers said tickets will be made available for the Winter Olympics, but only as part of an “updated programme” that will invite a limited number of spectators on site. International fans were previously banned from attending the Games due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the second year running with no fans in attendance at the Olympics, following the behind-closed-doors Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed to 2021.

In a statement, the Chinese Olympic Committee said, “Given the current grave and complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games.

“The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the Covid-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games.”

The Games will not require athletes to be vaccinated but those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine for 21 days when they arrive in the Chinese capital.

Organisers previously introduced a “closed-loop” management system to limit participants to certain Olympics-related areas and other permitted locations. Once inside the loop, they will test daily and will be unable to access the wider public until after the Games.

The Winter Olympics will run from 4-20 February, with the Paralympics to follow from 4-13 March.