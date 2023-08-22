In what Live Nation is describing as a world first, the promoting giant is to launch a multi-city contemporary Chinese music and arts festival that will kick off with a show at OVO Arena Wembley before rolling into Los Angeles and Sydney.

Described as a contemporary Chinese music and arts festival, CCURRENTT is the result of a partnership between Live Nation and Twenty Eight Group, a full-service Chinese entertainment company focusing on C-pop.

Live Nation said CCURRENTT will “transcend borders to unite music fans across the globe over a dynamic showcase of China’s best acts from its vibrant and energetic music and arts community.”

The event will feature rock, hip-hop and C-Pop acts, with headliners set to include Jolin Tsai, BEAUZ, Digi Ghetto (Mac Ova Seas, Mula Sakee, Thomeboydontkill), DXX, GALI, and The Life Journey.

The festival is the brainchild of Jim Wong, MD of Twenty Eight Group and Live Nation Electronic Asia. The first show, at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, will take place on 15 October followed by shows at Los Angeles’ The Torch on 28 October and Sydney Showground in Olympic Park on 26 November.

Wong said, “CCURRENTT is a chance for Chinese-music fans to immerse themselves in China’s trending music scene abroad in a world-first event spanning both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. As the global leader in live entertainment, no one is better positioned than Live Nation to drive the growth of Asian artists both domestically and on global stages.”