International venue management giant ASM Global said Leeds’ First Direct Arena (cap. 13,000) is to become the first arena venue in the UK to offer a 5G neutral host network.

ASM said the First Direct Arena will use a 5G multi-carrier wireless network that will transform the guest experience and benefit venue operations and logistics.

The high-speed mobile connectivity network was designed and installed in the Leeds venue by Boldyn Networks.

ASM said the new system will enable visitors to the venue to benefit from more interactive, digitally-enabled, facilities and services across ticketing, venue entry and navigation, and the use of food and beverage options.

ASM Global executive VP Europe Chris Bray said, “We are naturally very excited to bring 5G to the very first UK arena alongside the team at Boldyn Networks. Soon, guests at the First Direct Arena in Leeds will be able to experience live entertainment with complete connectivity, and not only that, there’ll also be vast improvements operationally, with high-speed 5G allowing our team on the ground to be even more agile in a fast paced environment.”