ASM Global, the venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, has appointed Marie Linqvist (pictured) senior vice president of ASM Europe.

Previously GM and VP of the Stockholm business in Sweden, Linqvist will now be based in ASM Global’s European headquarters in Manchester where she will oversee the European venue portfolio.

Andreas Sand, currently Stockholm CFO and commercial director will take over as Stockholm GM and VP.

ASM Global was formed in October last year, with the the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) subsidiary and SMG each owning 50%. It operates more than 300 venues worldwide, including the recently rebranded AO Arena in Manchester, Sydney ANZ Stadium, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.