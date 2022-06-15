International venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Martin McInulty as general manager of First Direct Arena (cap. 13,781) in Leeds.

McInulty has worked at the arena for five years, where he has held the position of head of operations. With 20 years’ experience working in the events and entertainment industry, his career has included roles at Leeds Town Hall, The Carriageworks Theatre and Harrogate Convention Centre.

ASM Global SVP operations Europe Marie Lindqvist said, “Martin joined the team in Leeds in 2017 and has been instrumental in developing the arena to become hugely popular among fans, bands and promoters. With our strong team in Leeds, Martin’s long and broad experience and his passion for the arena and the community I am truly excited about the future for first direct Arena.”

McInulty said, “I have lived and worked in Leeds for over 20 years and I have a real passion for the city. I started my events career at Leeds Town Hall in 2000. In this time, I have worked at some of the region’s most iconic venues. I have always felt privileged to work at the first direct Arena and I am genuinely thrilled to be taking on the new role as general manager.

“We have a great team in Leeds who are dedicated to enhancing the arena’s reputation as a must-play venue. This year promises to be one of our busiest and I look forward to bringing some of the world’s biggest musical artists to Leeds in the future.”

McInulty commenced his new role this month and looks ahead to a busy year, with live music events from artists such as Diana Ross, Kaiser Chiefs and Rod Stewart.