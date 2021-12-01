Venue management giant ASM Global said it has appointed Jason Oberlander as commercial officer with the remit of overseeing partnerships, naming rights and marketing deals for its portfolio of managed venues that include AO Arena in Manchester, First Direct Arena in Leeds and the SSE Arena Wembley.

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG. It operates more than 325 venues worldwide. It’s other UK venues include the Bonus Arena Hull, Utilita Arena Newcastle and Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Oberlander said ASM’s growth potential is unlimited: “We’re the world’s largest live-event marketing platform, which enables us to deliver fan-engagement opportunities to brands across the guest journey; and we can do it on a scale that no one else can deliver.”

“Fans are craving live-event experiences more than ever, and brands will want to be a part of those moments. At a full run, there are 164 million people coming through our venues.”

Prior to joining ASM Global, Oberlander was senior vice president, national sales at Learfield IMG College, where he forged new national partnerships with Fortune 1000 brands.