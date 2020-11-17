The Arena Group has reported a 51.5% fall in revenue to £42.8m in the six months to 30 September, compared to the same period the previous year, while adjusted EBITDA decreased to £4.4m from £8.8m.

The company, which merged its UK & Europe and Middle East & Asia Divisions to form Arena EMEA in June, has nonetheless been busy throughout the pandemic providing medical facilities, testing tents and welfare accommodation for the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

As well as providing numerous temporary Covid-19 test centres across the UK and temporary quarantine accomodation for military personnel, more regular activity has included the supply of a new seating layout for the north and south stands at London Stadium and a new semi-permanent seating stadium for Edinburgh Rugby Club at Murrayfield.

Director of marketing Kate Karagholi said Arena is planning to open ice-skating rinks at Warwick Castle, Hampton Court Palace and Queens House Greenwich on 5 December, subject to government guidelines.

“We have a Covid-secure plan in place to ensure this happens safely and are currently seeing record ticket sales numbers for the event – tracking significantly up on last year. It’s great to see the demand so high,” she says.