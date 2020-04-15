Arena Birmingham has today announced that is has rebranded to Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The venue said the rebrand ‘reflects a multi-year partnership with Britain’s leading Smart Pay As You Go (PAYG) Energy provider, Utilita’. The partnership was announced in January.

Utilita Arena Birmingham signals Utilita’s growing presence in the UK live events industry, with the energy supplier already partnering with a number of music festivals including Parklife, TRNSMT, Creamfields, V Festival, Bestival and Camp Bestival, in addition to Newcastle Arena (now Utilita Arena Newcastle).

The new brand can be viewed on the venue’s website: https://www.utilitaarenabham.co.uk/.