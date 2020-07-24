London’s Alexandra Palace is planning a socially distanced outdoor concert, titled ‘Kaleidoscope presents Unlocked’ on 30 August.

The concert, organised by promoters Kaleidoscope, will take place in the Pavilion event space in the park. It will feature Norman Jay MBE and DJ Yoda, with more acts due to be announced.

The space will be running at 60% capacity, with socially distanced queues for bars and increased levels of cleaning and hygiene.

Alexandra Palace says it is “working with industry experts, the local authority, emergency and transport services and relevant health and statutory bodies the ensure the event provides a safe and enjoyable environment to visitors.

“If at any point guidance from the government changes or the event cannot be put on in a safe way, then it won’t go ahead and tickets will be refunded.”

Early bird tickets will be £20 when they go on sale.

The team at Kaleidoscope commented: “We are really looking forward to bringing some music and good times back for people to enjoy. We’re putting a lot of work into ensuring we can deliver our event in a safe way. Our approach is based on direction from the government and health agencies. With guidance developing week by week, we are continuing to work closely with all the relevant experts and organisations.”