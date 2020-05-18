How did you come to work in events, and your current position as Artistic and Commercial Director at RAH?

My family love music, so I was introduced to it from an early

age. Later I studied at the Royal College of Music and performed as a musician, but I was also involved in the industry on the organisational side. While I was at the RCM I worked as a steward at the Hall, and I remember seeing the woman who was doing what is essentially my job now and thinking, “That’s the job I want.”

In 2002 the programming department at the Hall was having a shake-up, so I went for a role there, and was appointed Lettings Manager. Two years later I became Programming Manager and,

in 2008, Head of Programming and Education. Later I was made Director of Events, which expanded to encompass several other areas, so I’m now the Artistic and Commercial Director. I look after the production and technical team, partnerships and sponsorship, the education & outreach programme and the organ!