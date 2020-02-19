The Event Production Show, which is free to attend, is set to host four of Access’ 30 Under 30 winners discussing the next generation of event experiences.

On Day One of the show (25-26 February, ExCeL London) at 14.30 in the Experiential Theatre, Access’ 30 Under 30: A Millennial take on experiential will examine how Millennials and Gen Z are approaching events/festivals and what experiences the next generation are demanding.

The panel will include Bongo’s Bingo’s Jess Hilliar, Continental Drifts’ Lisken Jellings, WRG’s Rebecca Bignell and Warm Street’s Theo Gentilli. It will be hosted by NoNosense’s managing director Liz Madden – who spoke at the 30 Under 30 event – and introduced by Access editor Tom Hall.

There will be a chance to meet some of the 30 for drinks after the session, so do email thall@mashmedia.net for more info.

