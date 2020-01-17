Access yesterday (16 January) welcomed to the stage its 30 Under 30 winners in a ceremony at Victory Services Club, near Marble Arch.
Editor Tom Hall introduced the winners, and welcomed two guest speakers: Liz Madden, director, Nononsense and Nick Morgan, CEO, We Are The Fair. Both discussed their career highlights and challenges, providing talking points for the talented winners.
Thanks go to our sponsors Event Wifi, Losberger De Boer, and our partners Hire Intelligence, Aniseed Photo, Moonlite Productions and of course the Victory Services Club.
More photos and stories to follow, but for now, here’s a selection courtesy of Aniseed Photos.
Congratulations to:
Adam Gilbert, Site Event, Event Sales Manager
Carly Bevan, RHL Activities Ltd, Event Coordinator
Charlotte Race , Victorious events, Events Executive
Cody Gibson, Creativevents, Head of Events
Dani Nimmock , London Marathon Events, Head of Exhibitions
Gareth Charleston, Royal Museums Greenwich, Senior Events Producer
Grace Hammond, Linnworks, Event Coordinator
Jack Baxter, Europa Showfreight, Business Development Manager
Jake Vernum, Self Employed freelancer / Pearce Hire, Production Manager, Lighting Designer, Power Project manager
Jake Nixon, Quartz Business Media, Event manager
Jamie Cox, The Cocktail Service, Senior Event Manager
Jess Helliar, Bongo’s Bingo, Operations Director
Kate Averill, Equals Agency (part of Peppermint Events), Senior Producer
Katherine Sim, Victorious Festival, Marketing, Accreditation and Accessibility Executive
Kelsey Munday, George P. Johnson, Associate Producer
Laura McDonald, British Council, Events Officer
Lisken Jellings, Continental Drifts Ltd, Production Manager
Maisie Worster, Quartz Business Media, Operations Manager
Millie Devereux, We are the Fair, Senior Production Manager
Olivia Wylie, Street Feast, Events and Sales Manager
Paul Ashurst, Bournemouth 7s Festival, Events Director
Rebecca Bignell, WRG: a Division of The Creative Engagement Group, Junior Producer
Rose Julian, Banqueting House for Historic Royal Palaces, Senior Events Executive
Sam Southon, Identity, Senior Account Manager
Samuel Guess, Avantgarde Marketing Ltd, Account Director
Sophia Livett, Symphotech/Acoustech, Executive coordinator/ Lead consultant and manager
Theo Gentilli, Warm Street, Co-founder
Tom Barlow, Crewsaders, London Duty and Partnerships Manager
Tristan Leonard, Fisher Productions, Account Manager
Tom Bowkett, Freelance, Event and Workforce Manager