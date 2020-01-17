Access yesterday (16 January) welcomed to the stage its 30 Under 30 winners in a ceremony at Victory Services Club, near Marble Arch.

Editor Tom Hall introduced the winners, and welcomed two guest speakers: Liz Madden, director, Nononsense and Nick Morgan, CEO, We Are The Fair. Both discussed their career highlights and challenges, providing talking points for the talented winners.

Thanks go to our sponsors Event Wifi, Losberger De Boer, and our partners Hire Intelligence, Aniseed Photo, Moonlite Productions and of course the Victory Services Club.

More photos and stories to follow, but for now, here’s a selection courtesy of Aniseed Photos.

Congratulations to:

Adam Gilbert, Site Event, Event Sales Manager

Carly Bevan, RHL Activities Ltd, Event Coordinator

Charlotte Race , Victorious events, Events Executive

Cody Gibson, Creativevents, Head of Events

Dani Nimmock , London Marathon Events, Head of Exhibitions

Gareth Charleston, Royal Museums Greenwich, Senior Events Producer

Grace Hammond, Linnworks, Event Coordinator

Jack Baxter, Europa Showfreight, Business Development Manager

Jake Vernum, Self Employed freelancer / Pearce Hire, Production Manager, Lighting Designer, Power Project manager

Jake Nixon, Quartz Business Media, Event manager

Jamie Cox, The Cocktail Service, Senior Event Manager

Jess Helliar, Bongo’s Bingo, Operations Director

Kate Averill, Equals Agency (part of Peppermint Events), Senior Producer

Katherine Sim, Victorious Festival, Marketing, Accreditation and Accessibility Executive

Kelsey Munday, George P. Johnson, Associate Producer

Laura McDonald, British Council, Events Officer

Lisken Jellings, Continental Drifts Ltd, Production Manager

Maisie Worster, Quartz Business Media, Operations Manager

Millie Devereux, We are the Fair, Senior Production Manager

Olivia Wylie, Street Feast, Events and Sales Manager

Paul Ashurst, Bournemouth 7s Festival, Events Director

Rebecca Bignell, WRG: a Division of The Creative Engagement Group, Junior Producer

Rose Julian, Banqueting House for Historic Royal Palaces, Senior Events Executive

Sam Southon, Identity, Senior Account Manager

Samuel Guess, Avantgarde Marketing Ltd, Account Director

Sophia Livett, Symphotech/Acoustech, Executive coordinator/ Lead consultant and manager

Theo Gentilli, Warm Street, Co-founder

Tom Barlow, Crewsaders, London Duty and Partnerships Manager

Tristan Leonard, Fisher Productions, Account Manager

Tom Bowkett, Freelance, Event and Workforce Manager