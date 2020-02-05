A truly elite panel are poised to drop some serious insight at the Event Production Show, 25 February at 3.45pm, including Wasserman, Jack Morton and Avantgarde.
Taking place in the Brand Experiential Theatre, the panel will discuss how brands and organisers are captivating audiences with live narratives, how technology is enabling this, and what 2020 has in store for experiential, as well as a look back on 2019.
On the panel are: Steve Austen-Brown, creative director at brand experience agency Avantgarde; Zara Kerwood, creative technologist at George P. Johnson (GPJ) Experience Marketing; Caspar Mason, creative strategy director, Jack Morton; Tom Lovegrove, head of planning at Wasserman Experience.