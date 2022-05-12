ABBA Voyage – the band’s upcoming comeback concert series in London – has formed a sustainable partnership with Swedish shipping company Wallenius, which will be the exclusive logistics provider for the concerts.

Wallenius, the developer of the wind-powered vessel Oceanbird, will support and consult around sustainability issues for the concerts, which are due to take place from 27 May at Stufish Entertainment Architects’ purpose-built 3,000-capacity arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

The show series will see the band perform as avatars using motion capture technology, accompanied by a 10-piece live band.

After a longstanding tradition of Wallenius ships being named after operas, such as Tosca, Traviata and Boheme, the company said future ships have the option to be named after ABBA songs. Within the ABBA Arena, the Lounge section will now be named ‘The Oceanbird Departure Lounge’.

Wallenius chairman and CEO Jonas Kleberg said, “Our joint values and focus on humanitarian aid, combined with the latest technology and digitalization, will lead the way into the future – without losing our history.”