Touring stage show designers Stufish Entertainment Architects is behind the purpose-built 3,000-capacity (1,647 seated and 1,353 standing) arena being created for ABBA Voyage, the come-back concert series by ABBA that is due to commence in London from 27 May 2022.

The building in East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will include a 6,710sqm theatre in which band members Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a 10-piece band during a residency that is due to run until October next year.

The plan is to have eight shows a week; an evening show Tuesday to Friday, plus matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets went on sale yesterday, 7 September, via Ticketmaster.

The London Legacy Development Corporation gave planning permission in March 2020 for the pop-arena, with its 25.1 metre high auditorium housed in a hexagonal building largely constructed of timber. Approval has been given for the development to remain on the site for five years. The site is bounded by Barbers Road to the north west, and Pudding Mill Lane to the east.

The demountable and re-usable venue will include a main auditorium with an internal clear span of 61m and allow for a “360-degree immersive experience”. The development will also include a covered concourse area and box office, security and backstage facilities as well as retail outlets, food stalls and bars.

Stufish has created stage sets for many of the world’s biggest touring acts including U2 and its record-breaking 360° Tour that went on to sell more than 7.2 million tickets. Earlier this year it revealed details of its designs for a pop-up venue initiative called The Vertical Theatre – a modular, movable, socially-distanced performance space with a capacity of 3,000.

The Vertical Theatre was designed with the involvement of a group that included Stufish partner Ric Lipson and veteran tour production manager Jake Berry – the man behind many vast international stadium extravaganzas including U2s’ 360° Tour, Beyoncé Formation Tour, and tours by acts such as the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Madonna and Motley Crüe.

For an interview with Jake Berry about the Vertical Theatre click here.