A 3,000-seat purpose-built theatre at East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is to host a tour by ABBA from next Spring, according to reports.

The ABBA Voyage tour will reportedly involve the Swedish pop band performing as holograms of their younger selves in a ‘360-degree immersive experience’ at the 6,710sqm theatre, which is currently being built.

According to The Sun, the tour will involve eight shows a week planned for a three-year run, starting next May. The newspaper also cited an unnamed source that said the band will release new music next week ahead of the shows, following a 39-year hiatus.

The reports said the theatre will include a bar, food stalls and a shop on site, and will feature the band’s name in large illuminated letters on the front of the building.

It said all four members of the band will come together for its launch and have been flying over to London from last September to shoot ­content for the show at Ealing ­Studios in West London. It added that body doubles in their twenties were hired to film scenes that will be used during the show.

It said after the tour finishes it is hoped it will be moved internationally, with preliminary plans for it to be held in Stockholm or Las Vegas.

Yesterday (26 August) the ABBA Voyage Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet teasing the project which reads ’02.09.21’.