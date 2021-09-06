Ticketmaster said it has secured a deal to become the ticketing partner for ABBA Voyage, the come-back concert series by ABBA, that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built 3,000-capacity arena in London from 27 May 2022.

The ABBA Voyage concert will take place at the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, UK.

The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company’s first foray into music.

A new studio album, Voyage, will be released on 5 November via Polydor (UK)/Universal Music Group.

As the official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will provide the technology required to run all shows as 100% digital, with ABBA fans able to scan into the concert straight from their mobile phone and transfer tickets to friends and family if needed quickly and easily.

Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons said, “The world has never seen a concert on a scale like this before and we’re beyond proud to be involved. We’ve had the privilege of working alongside the ABBA team since the concert’s conception, and together we’re going to give ABBA fans the greatest experience from the moment they buy a ticket right through to show time.”

Two singles released from Abba’s first album in 40 years have shot to the top of the streaming charts. I Still Have Faith In You had 4.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours in Britain and Don’t Shut Me Down has 1.4m views. On Spotify, the tracks have been streamed more than 5m times.

Tickets for ABBA Voyage go on sale tomorrow, 7 September.