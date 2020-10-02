The Portuguese Grand Prix has sold over 30,000 tickets for the first F1 race in the country since 1996.

The 90,000 capacity Portimao Circuit is being allowed to welcome up to 45,000 fans on 25 October. It marks the gradual return of fans to F1 races, after 3,000 fans were admitted to the Tuscan Grand Prix and five figure attendance is anticipated for upcoming races in Imola and Istanbul.

All spectators will be temperature-tested on their way into the circuit, will have to wear masks and must stick to their designated seat.

Miguel Praia, the circuit’s event and commercial director, said: “In the first week we went online with our ticket sales, it was crazy. Formula 1 is so popular in Portugal and the fans are very eager to attend the event as F1 returns to our country.

“At the moment we have sold over 30,000 seats already and 95% of our corporate boxes are sold out. Now the summer holidays have ended, we expect sales to pick up again with a final boost.”