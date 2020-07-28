Woolwich Works, a new £31.6m restoration of industrial buildings in Woolwich, East London, is opening as a new ‘cultural quarter’ in Spring 2021.

The project is led by the Royal Borough of Greenwich, and will see five historic buildings on the Royal Arsenal converted into multi-use spaces for concerts, exhibitions, conferences and more. It will feature music, theatre, dance, spoken word, comedy and many more kinds of live events.

Woolwich Works will feature a performance venue with 1200 seated or 1800 capacity, five studios which can be used for performances and rehearsal, as well as a café, bar and community spaces for weddings, parties, conference and other events.

The project says it is working with the local community and schools as well as creating jobs in the area with meaningful progression into the creative industries.

The venue has announced that the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO) will be among its resident artistic company, alongside theatre company Punchdrunk, Chineke! Orchestra and the Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair.

“Woolwich Works will become a crucial resource for both the creative sector and residents of Royal Greenwich in the wake of the pandemic.”

Cllr Adel Khaireh, Cabinet Member for Culture and Communities, said: “Woolwich Works will become a crucial resource for both the creative sector and residents of Royal Greenwich in the wake of the pandemic. Not only will it be an incredible venue for music, art and theatre, it will also become a major employer providing local jobs, education opportunities and attracting investment to the area too.

“It will be fantastic to have London’s most exciting new arts destination on our doorstep when it launches next spring, providing access to an abundance of arts and cultural opportunities for our residents and beyond.”

Roger Wilson, Head of Professional Development for the NYJO, commented: “I grew up in Woolwich back in the day when the area brought with it a lot of challenges. I’m under no illusion that many of these challenges are still present today and I want NYJO and Woolwich Works to provide meaningful opportunities for the local community. Woolwich is coming into the national focus and I’m really looking forward to seeing the area become the hub of arts activity. It’s very exciting to be back!”