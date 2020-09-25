The team behind MSG Sphere, a proposed 21,500-capacity arena venue in Stratford, have provided further information for their planning application.

The MSG Sphere would be the first UK venue from the Madison Square Garden Company. It is designed in a spherical shape featuring a fully programmable LED wall on the outside, which can broadcast performances, advertising and more.

The London Legacy Development Corporation, which manages the East London site, sent a letter requesting clarification on a number of issues back in May. These include how large crowds will affect train schedules at Stratford station, and how the programmable video wall could distract drivers on nearby roads.

They also asked for further details about how the proposed venue will affect local heritage areas, and whether the video wall will cause light pollution for nearby residents, among many more issues.

The team at MSG Sphere has now responded to these requests with updated reports regarding the impact of the Sphere.

LLDC is planning a virtual consultation for local residents to share their views on the venue, as Covid-19 restrictions make meeting in person challenging. The deadline for written comments to LLDC is 13 November 2020.

The MSG Sphere recently overcame one obstacle to construction, after Network Rail withdrew its objection to the proposed venue following consultation with MSG and local partners.

MSG say the Sphere will generate 4,300 jobs during construction, and over 1,000 full time jobs, if given the green light. The venue was designed by Populous, the architecture firm behind Wembley Stadium.

Jayne McGivern, MSG Entertainment’s executive vice-president of development and construction, commented: “We are pleased to provide additional details in support of our planning application for MSG Sphere, underlining our commitment to create jobs and boost the local economy.

“The materials reflect the constructive dialogue we have had with a range of local stakeholders, and further demonstrate the careful consideration that has gone into every aspect of our plans.”