Swedish company Bluewater has launched the world’s largest water station, for 290,000 golf fans, at The 150th Open in St Andrews, Scotland.

The station has been installed adjacent to the Mastercard Pavilion in the central Spectator Village at the venue. It measures 16 meters in length and houses 12 in-line water dispensers and two 55-inch high-bright outdoor television screens.

The ‘Wall of Water’ is supported by 18 additional individual Bluewater hydration stations around the St Andrews venue, where The Open is being organised by The R&A and is expected to attract record-breaking attendance.

The station has the capacity to purify and dispense more than 6,000 litres of water to golf fans every day of the Championship, which takes place from 10-17 July.

Bluewater CEO and founder Bengt Rittri said, “We’re excited to introduce visitors from around the world to a unique Bluewater Wall of Water hydration experience that delivers world-class water purification and simultaneously helps end the need for tens of thousands of single-use plastic bottles.”

Bluewater has collaborated with The R&A since 2019, when the launch of ‘The Open Water Initiative’ at The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, eliminated single-use plastic water bottles. Bluewater refillable water bottles have since been available for sale across the Championship each year.