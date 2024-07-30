The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) recently partnered with video translation tool Signapse to enhance accessibility at the Cinch Championships (17-23 June).

At its longest-running international event at Queens Club, West London, the LTA ensured all spectator information points at the cinch Championships, part of the men’s professional ATP World Tour, provided British Sign Language (BSL) translations. The initiative allowed deaf visitors to receive clear updates on matches, scores and safety.

The LTA’s EDI strategic manager Dave Hardman said, “We’ve been looking to incorporate BSL for some time, and Signapse’s technology made it incredibly easy, ensuring every visitor could enjoy the full tournament experience.”

Signapse, a team of deaf and hearing people, co-founded by Sally Chalk, Dr. Ben Saunders, and Professor Richard Bowden, combines generative AI and sign language to provide seamless signed translations.

Signapse head of growth Leia Clancy said, “The government’s Accessible Stadia Project aims to understand and overcome the barriers disabled spectators face at sports events. The LTA’s partnership with us is a fantastic example of how to make grounds inclusive and accessible.”