Plans have been approved for a new 17,000-capacity arena at Cardiff’s Atlantic Wharf, delivered by Robertson Group with Live Nation and Oak View Group as joint operators.

Phase one of the multi-million-pound regeneration of Atlantic Wharf, which comprises the arena, hotel and associated landscaping, has been approved by the Robertson-led consortium.

Set to create 1,000 jobs when complete, construction of the arena is expected to start later this year. The first phase of the development formed part of a hybrid planning application that was submitted in November and has been approved by Cardiff’s planning committee.

Cardiff Council said both the arena and its wider masterplan are in line with its 2030 climate-neutral goals, with energy strategies incorporated into the design and operational elements of the redevelopment.

Live Nation UK venues COO Graham Walters said, “A world-class arena, with a global reputation for culture, will transform Atlantic Wharf for local, national, and international visitors to Cardiff, as well as facilitate job creation and economic growth in the region.”

OVG COO Mark Donnelly said, “It is exciting that the plans for a new arena at Atlantic Wharf have been approved by the council. We are now looking forward to working together with our partners and the local community to give Cardiff and Wales the top tier arena they deserve.”

Robertson CEO Elliot Robertson said, “We look forward to working with our partners to create a new destination that will not only breathe new life into the Bay area but will support local businesses and create new employment opportunities throughout the city.”