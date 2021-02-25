Field Day (cap. 25,000) co-founder Marcus Wheedon said he is pressing ahead with the postponed launch of new one-day festival Wide Awake on 3 September at London’s Brockwell Park.

The festival was originally planned for 5 June 2020. The line-up will include Daniel Avery, Black Midi, Tinariwen, A Certain Ratio, Crack Cloud, Lena Willikens and Songhoy Blues.

Wheedon, who also runs the 25,000-capacity Mighty Hoopla (pictured) and Cross The Tracks (cap. 15,000) festivals at the same site, is working on Wide Awake with artist booker Keith Miller.

Miller is the owner of promoters Bad Vibrations. Wide Awake is a collaboration between Bad Vibrations, Dimensions, programmers Lnzrt and new wave club night Snap Crackle & Pop.

Weedon said, “We’re incredibly excited to finally be able to bring this very special show to London this September. It’s been a tough year for everyone, not least the festival and event industry, and we have been working very hard to ensure Wide Awake is brilliantly curated with the safety of everyone at the forefront. We cannot wait to open our gates and welcome both fans and artists in what is going to be an incredibly special event this year.”

The event’s organisers are promoting sustainable measures via a Positive Policy that includes a ban on single use plastic across the site, ethically sourced food, a cup deposit scheme, recycling of all trader and back of house waste, and only biodegradable stage effects allowed.

Covid-19 mitigation measures for the event are due to be announced at a later date.

See Tickets is the lead ticketing partner. Early bird tickets are priced £34.50.