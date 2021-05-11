May 27 will see the opening of a new 4,000-square-foot outdoor venue space at Queen’s Walk on London’s Southbank that will be the home to a series of events this summer.

The Between The Bridges venue is being dubbed ‘London’s biggest beer garden’ and will host a line-up of live performances, and sessions by DJs including Gilles Peterson, Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, Norman Jay and Madness’s Suggs.

The venue is being created by Field Day (cap. 25,000) co-founder Marcus Weedon whose team produces festivals including the 25,000-capacity Mighty Hoopla, Cross The Tracks (15,000) and new festivals Wide Awake and South Facing.

Weedon is working on Between The Bridges in partnership with bar and event solutions specialists Peppermint Bars.

Organisers said the venue will be home to a wide array of food stalls and entertainment including mini golf and weekly themed markets.

Weedon said, “We’re very excited to bring this brand new event series to this huge and iconic space on London’s South Bank. Celebrating the best in London culture, Between The Bridges will provide entertainment, activities, food, and drinks for everyone and we have worked hard to guarantee this will be London’s most exciting programme across Summer 2021. We have taken careful steps to ensure safety is at the forefront of all of our event plans and location design and we can’t wait to open our doors this May and welcome the world to London’s most exciting location this summer.”

Entry into Between The Bridges will be free apart from on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm when it will be £5. Initial events will be run with social distancing measures in place.