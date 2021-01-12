The 20,000-capacity Mighty Hoopla festival has become the latest major festival to be rescheduled to later this year.

Run by East Creative, the annual one-day event has been moved from June to 4 September.

The festival, which takes place in London’s Brockwell Park, was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organisers said the decision to move the event had been made after considering the vaccine roll-out timing, and they will reveal Covid-19 mitigation measures for the event at a later date.

Tickets for the cancelled 2020 event can be used for the rescheduled festival, and a new allocation of tickets, priced £49.60, will go on sale on 25 January.

The festival has grown significantly since it was launched as a weekender at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis in 2016, with a capacity of just 3,000.