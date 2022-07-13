Organisers of Gateways Festival (cap. 5,000) said they have been forced to cancel this month’s event after its staging supplier Staged UK ceased trading, despite being paid in full for the event.

The main festival and The Great Yorkshire Dales Proms were due to take place at Aireville Park, Yorkshire from 22-24 July, but will now take place from 1-3 September 2023.

The festival was launched last year as an outdoor cinema and live music event, which provided a pop-up NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre on-site. This year’s event was due to host acts such as Jake Bugg, The Charlatans and Lucy Spraggan.

Gateways Festival directors Sarah and Eddie Elliott-Smith said in a statement that they are heartbroken the event is unable to go ahead: “Whilst every effort has been made in finding another stage company to provide one, we have failed to secure one due to being amidst the festival season. Therefore, and after exhausting every avenue available, we have with a very heavy heart come to this very disappointing conclusion.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that this has become the ultimate outcome of months of hard work and can only apologise for those who were looking forward to attending Aireville Park at the end of next week. We are truly devastated, but we will do all we can over the next few days to ensure people who are affected by this news receive the appropriate communications and have all their questions resolved.”