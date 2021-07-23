Organisers of Gateways Festival, a new 5,000-capacity outdoor cinema and live music event due to be held at Aireville Park, Skipton, said they will provide a pop-up NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre on-site.

The centre will provide a walk-in service for over 18-year-olds, and will be on site for all three days of the 6-8 August event.

The debut festival’s lineup includes Razorlight, Feeder, Lightning Seeds, Scouting for Girls, Buzzcocks, Dodgy and Toploader. It will also feature an outdoor movie night on the Friday, a funfair, and children’s activities.

Event director Eddie Elliott-Smith said, “This past year has been a difficult one for the events industry so we’re extremely excited to be one of the first music festivals to go ahead, but we acknowledge that Covid still exists and we all have a social responsibility to keep each other safe.

“Due to the recent Government lifting of restrictions, masks, social distancing and vaccine passports will not be mandatory at Gateways, however our prime intention has always been to deliver a fun, yet safe event, so it’s great to be involved in the vaccination process and we welcome our ticket holders to receive their first jab at our festival, if they wish to do so.”