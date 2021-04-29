Gateways Festival, a new live music and outdoor cinema event, will make its debut on 6-8 August at Aireville Park in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Promoted by Gateways Event Ltd, the 8,000-capacity festival will be headlined by Razorlight and Feeder, along with acts including Buzzcocks, Lightning Seeds and Scouting for Girls.

Aimed at families, the festival will include a fun fair, children’s activities and stalls as well as outdoor screenings of films including The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody, which were voted for via a Facebook poll.

Event director Eddie Elliott-Smith, who is chairman of event supplier Lightmedia Displays Ltd, said he wanted to launch the festival having seen a gap in the market for a friendly and family-orientated festival in the region. Explaining his reasoning for the location, he said, “Skipton’s beautiful scenery and its warm and welcoming community ignites a sense of pride of what Yorkshire is really about, and therefore we were inclined to launch Gateways at Aireville Park.”

He continued, “It’s no secret that the impact on businesses, from the unprecedented challenges we’ve all faced in the past year, has been damaging to say the least, which is why it was also imperative to us that we gave back to the community and we’re extremely enthusiastic for the potential footfall expected to hit Skipton and it’s surrounding areas. We’re also delighted to be offering promotional and potential revenue opportunities at Gateways Festival through sponsorship, partnerships and trading opportunities, in order to give further businesses a platform.”

In a statement, organisers said that plans are in place to accommodate social distancing if required: “With Aireville Park currently being able to accommodate 25,000 people, we’re comfortable in the knowledge that we’ll be able to provide a safe and socially distanced environment for our Gateways goers to enjoy their weekend without any worries.”

Weekend tickets are priced £71.50.