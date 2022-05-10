Set and stage specialist TAIT has expanded its facility at Production Park in Wakefield, Yorkshire.

Production Park sold its subsidiary Brilliant Stages to TAIT in 2019, which saw the US-based operation join the Wakefield campus, which is home to more than 20 live event businesses and two studios.

Founded in 1978 as Tait Towers, TAIT has worked on many top grossing international tours with clients including the Rolling Stones, U2 and Taylor Swift.

Production Park said there is a focus on sustainability across the campus and TAIT’s new unit has solar PV panels installed on the roof and a sustainable drainage system (SuDS). It has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating across all new buildings, including TAIT’s new unit. All its incoming power is fully renewable and solar water heating panels have been installed at the arena-sized Studio 001.

TAIT principal sustainability advocate Carol Scott (pictured left) said, “To make our operations more sustainable requires not only whole systems thinking but also a collaborative approach with the relevant stakeholders. Both TAIT and the team at Production Park are aligned with the concept that we have to meet our business needs today but we shouldn’t compromise the future.”

Production Park’s community of global brands includes higher education institution Backstage Academy, and XPLOR – a research centre for entertainment technology and production.

Production Park co-founder and CEO Lee Brooks (pictured right) said, “Over the past few years, we have built an innovative, creative partnership with TAIT and we can’t wait to continue our collaboration whilst reducing our environmental impact.

“Sustainability has become a business imperative and as the wider industry continues to gravitate towards sustainable practices, we are excited about elevating our own initiatives, particularly in terms of power, transport, construction and waste, with a view to meeting our net zero target.”