UK-based startup Aux has launched the Aux Awards to highlight innovative music/tech startups, as well as artists.

Access All Areas is among the partners for the event, which involves 11 award categories covering musicians, podcasters and music companies. They include best live music business, best music business, best new music tech company and most innovative artist.

Among those shortlisted for the live music business category are Boomtown, Wide Awake Festival, Lucid Creates, DHP Family and ZAP Concerts. Voting is now open until 11th March 2022 here.

Aux was founded by Ben Bowler, whose previous projects include streaming platforms Chew.tv and StreamOn. Aux has developed an app designed to help artists and music industry professional connect and collaborate on projects remotely.

He said, “Our awards are a chance to recognise those artists and music companies creating new sounds, building new business models and connecting us all through music.”

Other event partners include Music Ally, HotVox, The Independent Music Insider and Far Out Magazine.

Aux Awards is set to take place on 30 March as a livestreamed event.