Pack London, the operator of South London one-day independent festival Cross the Tracks has announced plans to go ahead with the event this year but at a later date than usual.

The jazz, funk and soul event was originally planned for early June this year but has now been scheduled for 5 September, at Brockwell Park in Brixton.

With a capacity of 15,000, the first edition took place in 2019 with a line-up including Chaka Khan and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas.

The capacity of this year’s event has not yet been confirmed, and organisers said they will continue to review Covid-19 guidance and announce mitigation measures for the event at a later date. A line up announcement is expected soon, with tickets on sale from 3 February.

The festival’s organisers are allocating free tickets to NHS workers and holding a free ticket local ballot for residents of the surrounding Brockwell Park area.

Pack London director and Cross The Tracks founder Jack Robinson said, “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate as the world begins to reopen. Building on our plans from 2020 we have no doubt it’s going to be a very special show.”