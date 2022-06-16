The West Midlands has agreed on a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) with the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

The partnership – led by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC – will focus on aiming to secure major esports events to the West Midlands region, including the flagship Global Esports Games in 2027/2028, the Global Esports Tour from 2023-2026 and an annual Global Esports Federation World Forum.

The partnership will see the West Midlands join a network of global hubs, including GEF’s headquarters Singapore and continued developments in Brazil, China, Türkiye, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

The global gaming market was valued at US$198.40bn in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$339.95bn by 2027. In the UK, the market reached a value of £7.16bn in 2021, representing approximately 3.5% of the global market. The West Midlands is already responsible for one quarter of the UK’s output in the sector.

The agreement commits to progressing a number of key areas, including the commissioning of an independent report into the esports sector in the region, assessing the potential for the sector’s growth and its economic impact.

The announcement precedes the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and the Commonwealth Esports Forum in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation which will take place in Birmingham this August.

Global Esports Federation chief executive officer Paul J. Foster said, “The GEF president Chris Chan and the entire board of the Global Esports Federation have earmarked strategic global hubs as anchors for our development of esports, sports, immersive technologies, innovative entertainment, and adjacent sectors.

“The leadership in the West Midlands continues to demonstrate a strong collective ambition and the diverse capabilities of this dynamic region. Through our partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation for the upcoming Commonwealth Esports Championships and this historic Strategic Framework Agreement, we are proud to bring our support, expertise, and strong, tangible commitment to this region, unlocking a decade of limitless opportunities and accelerating growth for the people and businesses who are lucky to call it home.”