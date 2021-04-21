Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) has been granted permission by Brent Council to host up to nine additional non-sporting events in a calendar year.

Following a decision made by the council’s planning committee, the venue owned by the Football Association (FA) and operated by Wembley National Stadium Ltd will be allowed to host 46 events in total every year.

From 2022 the stadium will host a maximum of 24 non-sporting events overall along with 22 sporting events. But this excludes World Cup or European Championship football fixtures where the UK or England may be hosts.

In the last five years, excluding 2020, the stadium has hosted eight music events per year on average.

Wembley Stadium head of tournament delivery Chris Bryant said the additional events will give the venue “greater flexibility” going forward as it looks to operate a full programme from next year.

Wembley was also granted permission to host three additional sporting events each year – providing they replace two other non-sporting events – but Bryant said this would be unlikely to happen.

Bryant added that the stadium will not stage non-sporting events on more than four consecutive nights.